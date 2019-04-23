Anna Maxwell Martin 'dead chuffed' to join Line Of Duty for remainder of series

Anna Maxwell Martin has said she is “dead chuffed” to be joining Line Of Duty for the final two episodes of series five.

The 41-year-old actress will play senior anti-corruption detective and “woman on a mission” Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael.

The two-time Bafta-winner will make her debut in BBC One’s acclaimed police procedural on Sunday, following last week’s episode which saw a major character killed off.

Anna Maxwell Martin is joining the cast of Line Of Duty (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She said: “I’ve been a fan of Line Of Duty for years, so was dead chuffed to be part of series five. I’m so pleased I no longer have to keep it a secret!

“I feel honoured to follow in the footsteps of the host of great actors who make up the Line Of Duty family, and Jed Mercurio – of course – has written a brilliant character in Carmichael.

“She’s a woman on a mission.”

The Bleak House star appeared alongside Vicky McClure, who plays Line Of Duty’s DC Kate Fleming, in the 2018 series Mother’s Day, which focused on the Provisional Irish Republican Army’s 1993 Warrington bomb attack which killed two children.

Anna Maxwell Martin previously starred alongside Vicky McClure in Mother’s Day (Ian West/PA)

Showrunner Jed Mercurio said: “I’m delighted and flattered an actor of Anna Maxwell Martin’s status agreed to play this pivotal role in Line Of Duty.

“Anna was a pleasure to work with and brought real depth to the character of DCS Carmichael.”

Simon Heath, executive producer for World Productions which makes the series, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Anna again, but in a very different role.

“I can’t wait for the Line Of Duty audience to see what she’s brought to the show.”

Anna Maxwell Martin debuts in Line Of Duty on April 28 at 9pm on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019