Michael Owen and David Seaman return to join England squad for Soccer Aid

23rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The ex-professional footballers will take on celebrities including sprinter Usain Bolt, actor Martin Compston and singer Niall Horan.

Soccer Aid 2019

Michael Owen, David Seaman, Jamie Carragher and Glen Johnson will return to play for England in this year’s Soccer Aid tournament.

The former professional footballers will come together for the annual charity football match to raise money for Unicef.

Their squad will be co-managed by former Everton manager Sam Allardyce and Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid.

32Red Sprint Cup Day – Haydock Park Racecourse
Michael Owen (Clint Hughes/PA)

Their rivals, Soccer Aid World XI, will be jointly managed by Harry Redknapp and GMB co-presenter Piers Morgan.

That team will feature Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, former One Direction star Niall Horan and ex-Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, among other stars.

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and freestyle footballer Billy Wingrove are also in the line-up.

Owen said: “I’m thrilled to be playing in Soccer Aid for Unicef again. It’s a fantastic cause and I’m looking forward to taking on a strong Soccer Aid World XI.

“After winning it last year, I am hopeful that we will retain the Soccer Aid for Unicef Shield.”

West Ham United v Fulham – Premier League – London Stadium
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher (Nigel French/PA)

Former Arsenal player Seaman said: “I’m a Soccer Aid for Unicef veteran having played in all the matches since 2006!

“I’ve always loved being part of the game and I’m looking forward to playing in front of a big London crowd again.

“The atmosphere at Stamford Bridge was always one I enjoyed and I am sure this match will be the same.”

Carragher said: “I have loved playing in the Soccer Aid for Unicef match previously and am really excited to be there once again.

“We have an unbelievable line-up this year and we’re hoping it will be a great day for the fans and that we can help Unicef raise vital funds.”

The Sky Sports pundit makes his second appearance for England in Soccer Aid for Unicef.

Johnson said: “I’m delighted to have been asked to play in Soccer Aid for Unicef – the first time I’ve been part of the game.

“This match is always one I’ve always watched over the years, so I’m looking forward to seeing some old faces and meeting some of the celebrities taking part. It’s all for a fantastic cause, so come and watch us!”

Johnson will make his Soccer Aid debut with a return to Stamford Bridge, where he was part of the Chelsea’s successful 2004/05 side.

Soccer Aid 2019, which will raise money for children around the world, takes place at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge on June 16. It will be broadcast live on ITV and STV.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bored of blue jeans? 5 fresh denim trends to try now

Amanda Barrie 'lucky' to be alive after electric shock
Amanda Barrie 'lucky' to be alive after electric shock

Luke Perry's final Riverdale scenes to air this week
Luke Perry's final Riverdale scenes to air this week

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Here's how tinkering with tonic water can spruce up your favourite spirit

Here's how tinkering with tonic water can spruce up your favourite spirit
Femtech is on the rise: 3 key products every woman needs to know about

Femtech is on the rise: 3 key products every woman needs to know about
7 plus-size styling tips from Instagram star Danielle Vanier

7 plus-size styling tips from Instagram star Danielle Vanier
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Bored of blue jeans? 5 fresh denim trends to try now