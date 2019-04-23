Paul Rudd looking forward to no more Ant-Man and Thanos fan theories

Rudd is one of the stars of Avengers: Endgame.

Paul Rudd has said he is looking forward to not having to address a bizarre fan theory about the finale of Avengers: Endgame involving his character.

Rudd plays Ant-Man in the Marvel universe films and his superpower is being able to shrink to the size of an insect, while maintaining his human strength.

An outlandish fan theory surfaced online and has since gained traction, suggesting Endgame will finish with Ant-Man defeating super villain Thanos by crawling up his backside and expanding, killing him.

Rudd said he was aware of the idea and was looking forward to the real finale of Endgame being known so he no longer had to address it.

He told the Press Association: “Oh gosh, yeah, I’ve heard about it a lot from a lot of people and it’ll be nice when the movie is out and I no longer have to address that theory.”

Paul Rudd spoke at the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame in LA (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Rudd first played Ant-Man in the 2015 film of the same name, reprising the role in 2018’s Ant-Man And The Wasp.

He also starred in Captain America: Civil War. Rudd said he hoped Endgame – the culmination of 22 films over 11 years – satisfied fans.

He said: “I hope it’s one of satisfaction (the feeling after watching the film). The culmination of 22 movies, there’s a lot to take in. I hope that they feel satisfied.”

And Rudd, who stars in Endgame as part of an A-list cast including Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo, described the experience of being in the film as “incredible”.

Speaking at the Endgame world premiere in Los Angeles, he said: “It’s an incredible thing to be part of, something this global, that has this passionate fan base. It’s a bit surreal.

“Being here tonight, looking around, I don’t get used to this – it’s incredible.”

