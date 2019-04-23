Beyonce's Lemonade arrives on Spotify and Apple Music

23rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

It was originally released in April 2016.

2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room - California

Beyonce’s critically acclaimed concept album Lemonade has arrived on Spotify and Apple Music, three years after its original release.

The music streaming services shared the news on Monday.

Before now the only way to listen to Lemonade, Beyonce’s sixth studio album, was to buy it or stream it via Tidal, the company she owns with other artists, including Jay-Z.

Originally released on April 23 2016, Lemonade was a critical and commercial success for Beyonce, boosted by the singles Formation, Sorry and Hold Up.

It is said to reveal Jay-Z’s alleged infidelity and sparked rumours about the identity of the rapper’s mistress with the line: “You better call Becky with the good hair.”

Jay-Z appeared to hold his hands up to an affair on his 2017 album 4:44. Despite the controversy, the couple are still together and appear to be stronger than ever, going on tour together last year for their On the Run II Tour.

They also released an album – Everything Is Love – under the name The Carters, their married name.

© Press Association 2019

