Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger make red carpet debut

23rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The couple were pictured at the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger made their red carpet debut at the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

The couple – who announced their engagement in January – were among the star-studded guests at the Los Angeles Convention Centre on Monday for the launch of Marvel’s blockbuster.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, left, and Chris Pratt were among the stars attending the Avengers: Endgame premiere (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Pratt – who reprises his role of superhero Star-Lord for Endgame – wore a black suit with white shirt and chequered tie for the occasion.

Schwarzenegger, daughter of actor and politician Arnold, donned a black and silver leopard-print Monique Lhuillier dress.

It is the first time the pair have been pictured together on a red carpet since they started dating last year.

Also pictured on the carpet was Endgame star Brie Larson, who plays Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel.

The 29-year-old actress wore a plunging, full-length gown with a thigh-high split.

Brie Larson arrives at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Larson’s co-star Scarlett Johansson – who plays Black Widow – was also pictured at the premiere, walking hand-in-hand with her Saturday Night Live comedian boyfriend Colin Jost.

The star wore a shimmering silver gown.

Scarlett Johansson turned heads in a silver gown (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

