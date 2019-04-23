Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger make red carpet debut

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger make red carpet debut23rd Apr 19 | Entertainment News
The couple were pictured at the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger made their red carpet debut at the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame.
The couple – who announced their engagement in January – were among the star-studded guests at the Los Angeles Convention Centre on Monday for the launch of Marvel’s blockbuster.
Pratt – who reprises his role of superhero Star-Lord for Endgame – wore a black suit with white shirt and chequered tie for the occasion.
Schwarzenegger, daughter of actor and politician Arnold, donned a black and silver leopard-print Monique Lhuillier dress.
It is the first time the pair have been pictured together on a red carpet since they started dating last year.
Also pictured on the carpet was Endgame star Brie Larson, who plays Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel.
The 29-year-old actress wore a plunging, full-length gown with a thigh-high split.
Larson’s co-star Scarlett Johansson – who plays Black Widow – was also pictured at the premiere, walking hand-in-hand with her Saturday Night Live comedian boyfriend Colin Jost.
The star wore a shimmering silver gown.
