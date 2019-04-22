Luke Perry's final Riverdale scenes to air this week

The actor died in March at the age of 52.

Luke Perry’s last episode of Riverdale is set to air this week, almost two months after the actor’s death.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star died in March, five days after suffering a stroke.

At the time, he was a regular on US teen drama Riverdale, playing Fred Andrews, the father of the main character Archie Andrews.

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said Perry’s final scenes as Fred offer a “beautiful, true moment between a father and his son”.

This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever…❤️🏆💎👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/meokbvo0Wt — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 22, 2019

Perry died on March 4 at the age of 52.

Following the father-of-two’s death, tributes from his former co-stars poured in, with 90210’s Jason Priestley and Shannen Doherty among those to pay their respects.

Riverdale is shown on Netflix.

