Luke Perry's final Riverdale scenes to air this week

22nd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The actor died in March at the age of 52.

Luke Perry

Luke Perry’s last episode of Riverdale is set to air this week, almost two months after the actor’s death.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star died in March, five days after suffering a stroke.

At the time, he was a regular on US teen drama Riverdale, playing Fred Andrews, the father of the main character Archie Andrews.

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said Perry’s final scenes as Fred offer a “beautiful, true moment between a father and his son”.

He wrote on Twitter: “This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed.

“As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie.

“A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son.

“Wish these scenes could go on forever…”.

Perry died on March 4 at the age of 52.

Following the father-of-two’s death, tributes from his former co-stars poured in, with 90210’s Jason Priestley and Shannen Doherty among those to pay their respects.

Riverdale is shown on Netflix.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emma Watson launches feminist book club

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences
8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh shot dead in Edinburgh

Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh shot dead in Edinburgh
£480k portrait of famed Scots architect goes on display

£480k portrait of famed Scots architect goes on display
Naomi Campbell claims she had photo rejected because of 'skin colour'

Naomi Campbell claims she had photo rejected because of 'skin colour'
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Emma Watson launches feminist book club