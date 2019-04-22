Courtney Act feels like a winner after same-sex duo ends dance show as runner-up

The drag artist - real name Shane Jenek - came second on Dancing With The Stars Australia.

Courtney Act has said she feels like a winner after finishing second in Dancing With The Stars Australia as part of the first same-sex couple to compete.

The drag queen, who rose to fame appearing in RuPaul’s Drag Race, thanked viewers for listening to her share “stories” of non-binary people throughout the competition.

Act, the alter-ego of Shane Jenek, was paired with professional partner Joshua Keefe and was a favourite to win the show, part of the Strictly Come Dancing franchise.

Ladies, Gentlemen, and people of all Genders! We didn’t win the Mirror Ball, but I feel like we won by being able to share so many dances and stories over the last 10 weeks, and sharing it with @JoshuaKeefe has been a true honour! pic.twitter.com/4A55KiXHCx — Courtney Act (@courtneyact) April 22, 2019

But the 37-year-old performer lost out to actor Samuel Johnson during the finale on Monday.

"Thank you everyone who voted and watched. I hope you love this drag extravaganza brought to the ballroom floor for our final dance (can you tell @DancingOn10 said I could do whatever I wanted?)

“Thank you everyone who voted and watched. I hope you love this drag extravaganza brought to the ballroom floor for our final dance (can you tell @DancingOn10 said I could do whatever I wanted?)

“I have so many people to thank which I will get to tomorrow, but for now I want to say congratulations to Sam on his win. From day one at the promo shoot to winning it was amazing to watch.

A massive CONGRATULATIONS to Sam & Jorja, our #DWTSau winners! pic.twitter.com/3bMAecyJ3S — Dancing With The Stars Australia (@DancingOn10) April 22, 2019

“He totally travelled the furthest in the competition and it was an honour to be pipped to the post by him!”

Act had planned to donate the winnings of about £27,500 to LGBT suicide prevention charity Black Rainbow.

After lifting the mirror ball trophy, Johnson chose to instead gift the money to Love Your Sister, a cancer charity he founded with his sister before her death from the disease.

