Newly reformed Jonas Brothers announce release date for fifth album

22nd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Happiness Begins will be released in June.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2009 - Berlin

The Jonas Brothers have announced the release date of their new album Happiness Begins.

Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin will debut their fifth record together on June 7 following the release of singles Sucker and Cool.

The siblings announced they were reuniting in February and their first track since getting back together, Sucker, went straight to the top of the US charts.

Little is known about the album but a cover image depicting the trio gazing into a pool surrounded by mountains accompanied the announcement.

In a post on Twitter, Kevin said: “After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we’re back to give you our journey in album form.

“Out of all the albums we’ve done I’m most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.”

In a video posted to the website they address fans directly, with Nick saying: “We are beyond excited to share this news with you.”

Joe’s fiancee, Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner, also makes an appearance in the clip, telling the camera: “It’s lit.”

The brothers, who formed in 2005 and achieved worldwide success following appearances on the Disney TV network, are preparing for a series of live dates including a performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Rylan Clark-Neal joins Zoe Ball to host Strictly's It Takes Two

£480k portrait of famed Scots architect goes on display
£480k portrait of famed Scots architect goes on display

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These are the housing market trends happening right now

These are the housing market trends happening right now
Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh shot dead in Edinburgh

Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh shot dead in Edinburgh
Naomi Campbell claims she had photo rejected because of 'skin colour'

Naomi Campbell claims she had photo rejected because of 'skin colour'
Emma Watson launches feminist book club

Emma Watson launches feminist book club
Emma Watson launches feminist book club

Rylan Clark-Neal joins Zoe Ball to host Strictly's It Takes Two