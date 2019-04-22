Newly reformed Jonas Brothers announce release date for fifth album

The Jonas Brothers have announced the release date of their new album Happiness Begins.

Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin will debut their fifth record together on June 7 following the release of singles Sucker and Cool.

The siblings announced they were reuniting in February and their first track since getting back together, Sucker, went straight to the top of the US charts.

#HappinessBegins June 7th. After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we’re back to give you our journey in album form. Out of all the albums we’ve done I’m most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer. pic.twitter.com/nKv7ZuhrGr — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) April 22, 2019

Little is known about the album but a cover image depicting the trio gazing into a pool surrounded by mountains accompanied the announcement.

In a post on Twitter, Kevin said: “After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we’re back to give you our journey in album form.

“Out of all the albums we’ve done I’m most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.”

#HappinessBegins June 7th. So proud of this new record and we can’t wait for you guys to have these songs!! pic.twitter.com/xMzNt0D8s9 — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 22, 2019

In a video posted to the website they address fans directly, with Nick saying: “We are beyond excited to share this news with you.”

Joe’s fiancee, Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner, also makes an appearance in the clip, telling the camera: “It’s lit.”

The brothers, who formed in 2005 and achieved worldwide success following appearances on the Disney TV network, are preparing for a series of live dates including a performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

