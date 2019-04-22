Hayley Tamaddon pregnant with first child at 42

The soap star said she did not think she could have children.

Soap star Hayley Tamaddon has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The former Coronation Street and Emmerdale actress said she believed she was not able to have children.

EXCITING NEWS TWEET!! I’m so pleased to tell you all… I’m expecting my first child with my wonderful boyfriend Adrian!! 👶🏻 I’ve always wanted to be a mum and didn’t think I could have children. And now, at the ripe old age of 42 – I’M PREGNANT! We couldn’t be happier. 💖 pic.twitter.com/aclbXzhpTy — hayley tamaddon (@hayleysoraya) April 22, 2019

The 42-year-old wrote on Twitter: “EXCITING NEWS TWEET!! I’m so pleased to tell you all… I’m expecting my first child with my wonderful boyfriend Adrian!!

“I’ve always wanted to be a mum and didn’t think I could have children.

“And now, at the ripe old age of 42 – I’M PREGNANT! We couldn’t be happier.”

She also shared a photograph of herself in a peach-coloured strapless dress cradling her baby bump.

The actress is currently starring in the West End production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

© Press Association 2019