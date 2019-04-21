Elizabeth Hurley mourns death of 'best and most loyal' dog Raja

The actress's son Damian also shared his sadness over the loss of their faithful pet.

Elizabeth Hurley has paid an emotional tribute to her dog Raja, who has died.

The actress shared a picture of herself with her black Labrador in the sunshine, with her pet’s paw in her hand.

Along with the picture on Instagram, Hurley wrote: “Goodbye to my beloved Raja. May you chase bunnies for all eternity in doggy heaven.

“You were the best and most loyal friend for eleven beautiful years.”

The Bedazzled star’s son Damian had shared a poignant message the previous day, mourning the loss of their family dog.

He wrote: “Rest easy little one, heaven gained the sweetest, most loyal and kind dog today, will think of and love you forever and always x.”

Hurley’s ex-partner Shane Warne had commented: “Very very sad day D man – hope everyone is holding up ok.”

A year-and-a-half ago, the Austin Powers star and her son were left devastated after their chocolate Labrador Lucy died.

