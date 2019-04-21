Holly Willoughby celebrates Easter in bunny bonnet

21st Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Several stars posted pictures online of their Easter celebrations.

Holly Willoughby

Mum-of-three Holly Willoughby wore a bunny hat as she celebrated Easter on Sunday.

The picture posted on Instagram showed the presenter in a straw bonnet decorated with rabbit ears and a fluffy chick, with colourful eggs dangling from the brim.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter 🐣 💕🐰

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

“Happy Easter,” wrote the presenter, who recently returned from a break in the Maldives with her family.

Willoughby was one of several celebrities sharing details of their Easter celebrations online.

Strictly Come Dancing couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg got into the spirit of the holiday by wearing bunny ears.

Buswell wrote on Instagram: “Joes not to keen on the bunny ears that I have made him wear as it exposes his 5 head.

“Happy Easter every bunny xxxx.”

Carol Vorderman posted a picture on Twitter of herself in a huge Easter-themed picture frame, telling fans she marked the day with a long walk with her son.

She said: “Lovely 5 miler with my son this morning #Bristol #AshtonCourt…the bluebell wood was stunning and look what’s blocking our path…lying in the shade…lots and lots of red deer #UpClose.

“I quite fancy a luxurious afternoon nap now….zzzzz.”

Spice Girl Geri Horner shared a picture of herself and her husband Christian Horner with their son Montague and Christian’s daughter.

“​Happy Easter … spring is here!” she said.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter 🐣 … spring is here !

A post shared by geri 💫✨ (@therealgerihalliwell) on

Robbie Williams shared a clip from the video for his song You Know Me, which sees him in a rabbit costume, nibbling on a carrot.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter from the Easter Bunny 😂

A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on

“Happy Easter from the Easter Bunny,” wrote the singer, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These are the housing market trends happening right now

Naomi Campbell claims she had photo rejected because of 'skin colour'
Naomi Campbell claims she had photo rejected because of 'skin colour'

Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh shot dead in Edinburgh
Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh shot dead in Edinburgh

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

£480k portrait of famed Scots architect goes on display

£480k portrait of famed Scots architect goes on display
Emma Watson launches feminist book club

Emma Watson launches feminist book club
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Rylan Clark-Neal joins Zoe Ball to host Strictly's It Takes Two

Rylan Clark-Neal joins Zoe Ball to host Strictly's It Takes Two
Rylan Clark-Neal joins Zoe Ball to host Strictly's It Takes Two

These are the housing market trends happening right now