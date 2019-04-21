Holly Willoughby celebrates Easter in bunny bonnet

Several stars posted pictures online of their Easter celebrations.

Mum-of-three Holly Willoughby wore a bunny hat as she celebrated Easter on Sunday.

The picture posted on Instagram showed the presenter in a straw bonnet decorated with rabbit ears and a fluffy chick, with colourful eggs dangling from the brim.

“Happy Easter,” wrote the presenter, who recently returned from a break in the Maldives with her family.

Willoughby was one of several celebrities sharing details of their Easter celebrations online.

Strictly Come Dancing couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg got into the spirit of the holiday by wearing bunny ears.

Buswell wrote on Instagram: “Joes not to keen on the bunny ears that I have made him wear as it exposes his 5 head.

“Happy Easter every bunny xxxx.”

Carol Vorderman posted a picture on Twitter of herself in a huge Easter-themed picture frame, telling fans she marked the day with a long walk with her son.

She said: “Lovely 5 miler with my son this morning #Bristol #AshtonCourt…the bluebell wood was stunning and look what’s blocking our path…lying in the shade…lots and lots of red deer #UpClose.

“I quite fancy a luxurious afternoon nap now….zzzzz.”

Spice Girl Geri Horner shared a picture of herself and her husband Christian Horner with their son Montague and Christian’s daughter.

“​Happy Easter … spring is here!” she said.

Robbie Williams shared a clip from the video for his song You Know Me, which sees him in a rabbit costume, nibbling on a carrot.

“Happy Easter from the Easter Bunny,” wrote the singer, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

