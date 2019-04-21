Coronation Street's Qasim Akhtar recovering after quad bike accident

21st Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The actor said his appreciation for life just reached a new level.

Qasim Akhtar

Coronation Street’s Qasim Akhtar has urged people to wear helmets after injuring himself in a quad bike accident at the weekend.

The actor, who played Zeedan Nazir in the ITV soap until last year, was left with a fractured arm and a bruised lung after the incident.

Posting a picture of himself in hospital on Instagram, he told his fans it was a “huge wake up call”.

Akhtar said: “Took a major L (Lesson) yesterday. Had an accident on the quad bike.

“Split my lower abdominal, bruised lung, Fractured arm and a couple deep wounds.

“To be honest though as bad as they sound and as much pain as im in right now Im counting my blessings to have only picked up these injuries and not some life threatening ones.

“Huge wake up call!”

View this post on Instagram

Took a major L (Lesson) yesterday. Had an accident on the quad bike. Split my lower abdominal, bruised lung, Fractured arm and a couple deep wounds. To be honest though as bad as they sound and as much pain as im in right now Im counting my blessings to have only picked up these injuries and not some life threatening ones. Huge wake up call! Im already on the road to recovery and even though Im yet to find the silver lining, I like to see every negative situation i find myself in as a blessing in disguise. God works in mysterious ways. My appreciation for life just reached a new level. I urge people riding quads to wear helmets cos even though legally you don’t need too, that saved me from a fatal injury for real.

A post shared by Qas Akhtar (@qas_akhtar) on

He continued: “Im already on the road to recovery and even though Im yet to find the silver lining, I like to see every negative situation i find myself in as a blessing in disguise.

“God works in mysterious ways.

“My appreciation for life just reached a new level.

“I urge people riding quads to wear helmets cos even though legally you don’t need too, that saved me from a fatal injury for real.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh shot dead in Edinburgh

£480k portrait of famed Scots architect goes on display
£480k portrait of famed Scots architect goes on display

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
Emma Watson launches feminist book club

Emma Watson launches feminist book club
Rylan Clark-Neal joins Zoe Ball to host Strictly's It Takes Two

Rylan Clark-Neal joins Zoe Ball to host Strictly's It Takes Two
Rylan Clark-Neal joins Zoe Ball to host Strictly's It Takes Two

Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh shot dead in Edinburgh