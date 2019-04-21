Jessica Simpson shows off new daughter at Easter

Jessica Simpson has given fans a look at her new baby girl in a family Easter picture.

The US singer and her husband Eric Johnson welcomed baby Birdie in March, and at the time posted a black and white snap on Instagram that only partially showed their new arrival.

On Easter Sunday, Simpson shared an image of herself and Johnson with Birdie, their daughter Maxwell Drew, six, and their son Ace Knute, five.

“Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5!” Simpson captioned the shot.

A second image showed the baby sleeping.

In the photographs, Simpson, Maxwell and Birdie wore floral dresses, while Johnson and Ace were in matching blue suits.

