EastEnders image shows Louise locked in shipping container

22nd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The schoolgirl was snatched by gangster Midge.

Tilly Keeper

Walford schoolgirl Louise Mitchell is seen tied up and gagged in a new image released by EastEnders.

Louise (Tilly Keeper) was kidnapped by gangster Midge (Tom Colley) in dramatic scenes which aired on the BBC soap last week.

The first look image from the BBC soap shows Louise sitting on the floor of a shipping container, with her hands and ankles bound and a gag in her mouth.

Louise in EastEnders
Louise is in danger (BBC – Photographer: Jack Barnes)

Midge snatched Louise because he wants to get revenge on her dad Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), after losing money in the Spanish garage operation.

Phil, Ben and Keanu race to rescue her it soon becomes clear it is not going to be as straightforward as they first thought.

The episode airs on April 22 on BBC One.

