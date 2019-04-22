The Voice champion Molly Hocking back working at mother's shop

The singer has said she wants to be one of the breakout stars of the reality show.

Molly Hocking has said she is currently working in her mother’s shop because it keeps her “grounded” after winning The Voice UK.

The 18-year-old singer from St Ives in Cornwall won the ITV series earlier in April and released her debut single I’ll Never Love Again, which peaked at number 73 in the charts.

Hocking told Hello! magazine: “I’ve come back to work in my mum’s shop, Fabulous, to keep myself grounded. St Ives is beautiful and amazing.”

Molly Hocking (Hello! magazine)

The singer, who rose to victory after the support of her mentor on the show Olly Murs, added: “I want to be one of the breakthrough artists of The Voice.

“I’d like to be an international recording artist selling thousands of records, in the charts, doing festivals.”

She said that she loves being at home, but that “it’s very small”, adding: “It feels like you’re stuck sometimes as you’re so far away from anything.”

She now plans to move to London to focus on her music career.

“I’ve felt ready for a few years,” she said. “I’d say I’m at the prime time now just to get out there and show everyone what I can do.”

Hocking also praised Murs for his help since the series ended.

Hello! magazine (Hello!)

“He is the most down-to-earth, supportive person on the panel, I can say that hand on heart,” she said.

“He stays in touch with all his contestants afterwards. I’ve got his number and call him every day just to check in, as he’s really invested in us.”

The full article appears in Hello! magazine, out now.

© Press Association 2019