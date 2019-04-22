Josh 'JP' Patterson says he was in dark place in 2018

The star said he also went through a tough time a few years ago.

Reality star Josh “JP” Patterson has said he was in “one of the darkest places” he had been in years, following his break-up with Binky Felstead and the collapse of his business.

Former Made In Chelsea stars Patterson and Felstead announced their split in September 2018, 15 months after welcoming daughter India.

Explaining why last year was “one of the darkest places” he had been in in 10 years, Patterson told OK! magazine: “My business – women’s fitness brand Mahara – collapsed.

“It’s crippling.

“I think the announcement of Binks and I breaking up was incredibly tough to take because we have a daughter.

“I think the both of us had such a fear of what impact that may have in her life and our family’s lives.”

OK! magazine (OK!)

The star told the magazine he also went through a difficult time a few years ago.

“The day it actually got to the point where I was ready to go I just paused, and that sparked something in me that made me realise there was a bigger purpose for me than I’d seen,” he said.

“What a stupid decision it would have been.”

Read the full story in this week’s OK! magazine – out Monday.

© Press Association 2019