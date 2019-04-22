Prue Leith reveals plans to finally move into new home with husband

The Great British Bake Off judge and her husband have different houses, but are planning to move in together.

The restaurateur and author, 79, married John Playfair in 2016 and the couple currently have separate houses in the Cotswolds.

She told Hello! magazine: “My husband has a house in the next village, but he stays here every night and only goes home to do his laundry.”

She said she and Playfair will officially live together “one day” when they build their “eventide home”, which is understood to mean a house they will grow old in.

Referring to their current abodes, Leith added: “But we didn’t move in together here because, at our age, you both have a house full of stuff and the thought of having to throw half of it away is awful.”

She said they plan to move to a nearby farmhouse and that her children can take over her current residence.

During a photoshoot at her Cotswolds home, she explained: “John and I will move there (to the farmhouse).

“Then the children can have this (house), if they want it. And if they don’t, we will sell it. We have to do it while we are energetic enough.”

Leith, who has just released her latest fiction novel The Lost Son, defended her fellow Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood, saying he isn’t “nasty”.

She said: “I don’t think Paul is nasty. Paul is scary because he has this wonderful ability of just keeping quiet.

“He just doesn’t say anything, he just looks at you with those steely blue eyes and it must be terrifying, whereas I gabble away – I always want to fill the silence.”

