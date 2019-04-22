Kim Kardashian West joins Kanye on stage for Sunday Service at Coachella

22nd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The Easter Sunday event also featured Chance The Rapper, DMX and Kid Cudi.

MTV Video Music Awards 2016 - Arrivals - New York

Kim Kardashian West joined her husband Kanye on stage during his Sunday Service at Coachella.

The musician held the Easter Sunday performance of spiritual music on a hillside at Coachella music festival in Indio, California.

West’s Sunday Service has been a weekly occurrence over the past few weeks, in which he and a band perform outdoors.

He was also accompanied by his daughter North and niece Penelope Disick for the concert at Coachella, where he performed hits including Jesus Walks and All Falls Down and debuted new track Water.

The show was streamed live through the vantage point of a peephole on YouTube.

While listening to the gospel choir singing he became overcome by emotion and appeared to break down in tears as he was comforted by Kid Cudi, DMX and Chance The Rapper.

DMX also offered a sermon at the service, during which he quoted the Bible, while Chance performed UItralight Beam.

Will Smith’s children Jaden and Willow were among the celebrity attendees at the event.

