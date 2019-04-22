Justin Bieber jokes 'once a pimp always a pimp' with throwback photo

22nd Apr 19 | Entertainment News

His wife Hailey also shared a retro shot.

Brit Awards 2016 - Show - London

Justin Bieber joked “once a pimp, always a pimp” as he shared a throwback photo from his childhood.

The 25-year-old singer posted a retro photo on Instagram, in which he is wearing a dark sweatshirt and sporting a silver earring while looking straight into the camera.

View this post on Instagram

once a pimp always a pimp

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

He is being hugged by a blonde girl, who is smiling at him.

His wife Hailey, 22, also shared a throwback picture from when she was a teenager.

She captioned the shot: “16 year ole me.”

View this post on Instagram

16 year ole me

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

She also shared some photobooth pictures of her and Bieber, captioned: “my only bubba.”

View this post on Instagram

my only bubba

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

The couple married last year after a 10-year friendship.

© Press Association 2019

