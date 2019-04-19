Ed Sheeran promises to return to Hong Kong this year after gig cancellation

The singer-songwriter was criticised by some fans on Twitter for the last-minute cancellation of the show.

Ed Sheeran has promised fans in Hong Kong he will return before the end of the year after cancelling a show due to severe weather conditions.

Fans had waited for hours in the rain at the Fantasy Road Outdoor Venue Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday.

Some took to social media to air their disappointment over the last-minute cancellation of the concert, which had been delayed several times before being called off completely.

But in a post on Instagram, Sheeran said: “I wasn’t allowed on stage yesterday, none of my team were either.

“We all thought the lightening would pass and we’d get to do the show, but it didn’t, and then the show had to be cancelled.

“I apologise to each and every fan that waited for so long in the rain, and I promise you, before the year is done, I will be back to make it up to you.”

In a previous post on his Instagram Story, Sheeran, 28, had said it had “nothing to do with me” and that he was “so sorry that people have come out and waited in the rain and got wet for no show”.

He told fans they would be able to claim refunds and that he was “sorry for wasting your time”.

A number of disgruntled concert-goers aired their upset on Twitter when the gig was cancelled.

One wrote: “We came to Hong Kong from work to see Ed Sheeran’s concert but waited for more than 4 hours in the rain.

“In the end he didn’t even show up. No one can control weather but you and your team should have made full preparation for a outdoor concert. disappointed.”

We came to Hong Kong from work to see Ed Sheeran' s concert but waited for more than 4 hours in the rain. In the end he didn't even show up. No one can control weather but you and your team should have made full preparation for a outdoor concert. disappointed #EdsheeranHongKong — 金大汉 (@marcy1899) April 18, 2019

Another said, using crying emojis: “All the way to Disneyland Hong Kong. Ed Sheeran due on at 19:45. 21:15 message over the tannoy saying the gigs been cancelled because of lightening.”

All the way to Disneyland Hong Kong. Ed Sheeran due on at 19:45. 21:15 message over the tannoy saying the gigs been cancelled because of lightening 😭😭 — Figo (@HongKongBhoy67) April 18, 2019

But other fans leapt to Sheeran’s defence, with one tweeting: “Not Ed Sheeran’s fault. The one’s who are blaming him and his staff make sure to check his stories on IG.

“They were all ready so blame the establishment’s crew. It’s really sad what happened in Hong Kong, but don’t blame it on him.”

Not Ed Sheeran's fault. The one's who are blaming him and his staff make sure to check his stories on IG. They were all ready so blame the establishment's crew. It's really sad what happened in Hong Kong, but don't blame it on him. — ⨺riadne Paz (@martiancuIt) April 18, 2019

The Shape Of You singer is currently in the midst of a world tour for his latest album Divide.

It will end in August this year in Ipswich.

© Press Association 2019