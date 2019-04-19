Killing Eve's Jodie Comer: A fan asked me to strangle her

19th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The actress said expectations are high for the second series of the hit drama.

Graham Norton Show - London

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer has said that a female fan once asked if she would strangle her.

The actress, who plays psychopathic assassin Villanelle in the hit drama series, has also told of the weight of expectation on the second series, which has just started airing in the US.

Comer, 26, told The Graham Norton Show she has had a “good year” since the Phoebe Waller-Bridge series debuted in 2018.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer
Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in Killing Eve (BBC America)

However, she said the fame that comes from playing such a violent character has prompted some bizarre requests from fans.

She said: “A lot of people just look at me in a ‘is it her?’ sort of way, but recently I had a really strange one – a woman asked for a photograph with me and then she whispered in my ear, ‘Will you strangle me?’ I said, ‘No!’”

Of the new series, she said: “There is a lot more pressure because of expectations and everyone is waiting on tenterhooks for it to come out, but once you start filming, you just have to put that to one side.”

Comer, also known for roles in Doctor Foster, My Mad Fat Diary and The White Princess, has won global acclaim since Killing Eve hit screens.

The darkly comic cat-and-mouse crime drama sees Sandra Oh play MI5 operative Eve Polastri, who becomes obsessed with Comer’s psychopathic killer.

Graham Norton Show – London
Host Graham Norton with (seated left to right) Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Jodie Comer and Daniel Radcliffe during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The programme, adapted by Waller-Bridge from Luke Jennings’s Codename Villanelle novella series, recently picked up 14 TV Bafta nominations.

The second series has yet to air in the UK.

Comer appeared on Norton’s programme alongside Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Daniel Radcliffe and the singer Mabel.

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday at 10.30pm on BBC One.

