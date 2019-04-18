HBO calls for Donald Trump to stop using Game Of Thrones-style memes

The network said it would 'prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes'.

HBO has asked Donald Trump to cease using its intellectual property after the US President shared another Game Of Thrones-style meme on Twitter.

The US television network responded after Mr Trump posted a picture of himself walking into smoke, with the words “No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats – Game Over” in the font of the hit fantasy show.

The image, a reference to the release of Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation, prompted HBO to issue a statement calling for Mr Trump to stop using the show’s imagery.

It read: “Though we can understand the enthusiasm for Game Of Thrones now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes.”

The last time Mr Trump shared a tweet using Game Of Thrones imagery was in November 2018, when he riffed on the show’s “Winter is coming,” slogan to write “Sanctions are coming.”

HBO later tweeted: “How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?”

How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki? — House Box Office (@HBO) November 2, 2018

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, the cable channel said: “We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

Game Of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic on April 21.

