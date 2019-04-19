Richard Madden shares throwback picture from Game Of Thrones early days

Richard Madden shared a Game Of Thrones throwback showing his fellow actors Kit Harington and Alfie Allen as they were starting out on HBO’s fantasy epic.

All three appeared in the show’s pilot in 2011, which introduced Madden’s Robb Stark, Harington’s Jon Snow and Allen’s Theon Greyjoy to fans.

On Thursday, Madden shared a picture with his two million Instagram followers of the youthful trio after their first Game Of Thrones read through.

It shows the Bodyguard actor flanked by Allen and Harington, who looks almost nothing like the bearded and long-haired Jon Snow he grew into.

Madden captioned the post: “#TBT This is Kit, Alfie and I after our first read through of S1 Ep1 of Game of Thrones about 10 years ago. KIDZ.”

Madden’s co-star Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, was among those to comment on the post, writing: “Oh my god you’re babiesssss.”

Game Of Thrones, based on A Song Of Ice And Fire, George R R Martin’s series of fantasy novels, has since gone on to be one of the most popular TV shows ever.

It made stars out of much of its cast – including Madden, Harington and Allen – and its eighth and final season is airing now.

© Press Association 2019