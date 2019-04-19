Andrew Ridgeley to make radio hosting debut with 1980s show

The former Wham! star has promised to play some of the band's hits.

Andrew Ridgeley has promised to play songs by Wham! when he reveals his favourite tunes from the 1980s, as he makes his radio presenting debut next month.

The singer, who rose to fame alongside George Michael in the pop duo more than 35 years ago, will host a nostalgic two-hour programme on BBC Radio 2 on the May Bank Holiday.

Ridgeley said he is “absolutely thrilled and privileged” to have been invited to present the show and to share with listeners his “definitive greatest 80s playlist”.

Andrew Ridgeley will host a show on BBC Radio 2 (BBC)

He added: “I’ve spent hours and hours trying to whittle down my favourite tracks spanning the decade and it’s been a real treat revisiting so many wonderful songs.

“There are some omissions that I’ve hated making, but have chosen tracks that excited or moved me and that are shining examples of the talent of the era.

“It’s a really varied selection and reflects the vast breadth of styles that made the 80s a stand-out decade. I hope you enjoy my playlist as much as I have putting this fantastic audio retrospective together – and yes, I will be playing Wham!.”

Ridgeley, 56, will play songs by artists including Prince, Aztec Camera, Fleetwood Mac and XTC during his show.

Lewis Carnie, head of BBC Radio 2, said: “As Andrew was one of the best loved figures of the pop world in the 80s, and as Wham! continue to be a favourite with our listeners, he’s the perfect choice to play us his most loved tracks of the era.”

Andrew Ridgeley’s 80s Playlist will air on Monday May 6 from 5pm-7pm.

© Press Association 2019