Leonardo DiCaprio stars in music video for Lil Dicky's Earth song

Rapper Lil Dicky has released the star-studded music video for his Earth song, intended to raise awareness of climate change.

Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Leonardo DiCaprio are just some of the big names who lent their voices to the seven-minute, largely-animated video, which was released ahead of Earth Day on Monday.

Grande voiced a zebra and Bieber a baboon while Hollywood actor and prominent environmental campaigner DiCaprio starred as a digitised version of himself.

Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus also voiced animals.

The video opens with a live-action segment on the streets of a Los Angeles experiencing a record heatwave before the video shifts into animation.

A cartoon Lil Dicky is then seen in a variety of natural environments while the song – containing the lyrics “we love the Earth” plays.

Towards the end of the video, DiCaprio lends his voice to a computer-animated version of himself and appears on the hull of a passenger liner resembling The Titanic – only he is holding on to a small model of the Earth rather than Kate Winslet.

Lil Dicky said: “Like a lot of people, I had a vague idea that something bad was happening here on Earth, but I didn’t really realise how insane our climate crisis is and how screwed humanity is about to be.

“It’s full-on crazy! If we don’t get our act together now, and change a lot about our fundamental behaviour, Earth will become unlivable alarmingly soon. Why did it take me so long to get wind of this? I feel like everybody on the planet should be talking about this 24/7.”

The creators of the song are working with the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF) to ensure a portion of the profits is allocated to charities working to combat climate change, organisers said.

