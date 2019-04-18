Michelle Obama calls Beyonce 'queen' in video celebrating singer's Netflix film

18th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The former US first lady commended Homecoming for being both 'a celebration and a call to action'.

Michelle Obama book tour

Michelle Obama has hailed Beyonce as a “queen” in a video praising her recent Netflix documentary.

The former US first lady sent a message to the singer, 37, after she released the film detailing her vaunted 2018 headline performance at Coachella festival.

In the short video posted to Twitter, Obama praised Homecoming for celebrating “the black leaders, thinkers and poets who have paved the way for folks like us”.

The film explores Beyonce’s show at the Californian festival, which featured appearances from her sister Solange, her husband Jay-Z, and her former group Destiny’s Child.

Obama said: “Hey queen, you have done it again. Constantly raising the bar for all of us and doing it flawlessly. I’d say I am surprised but I know who you are. I’ve seen it up close and personal.

“Girl you make me so proud and I love you. I also love that your new Netflix film Homecoming is informed by the black leaders, thinkers and poets who have paved the way for folks like us.

“I love that it is a celebration and a call to action. And I love that you are using this film to inspire the next generation of history makers and record breakers, who’ll run the world in the years ahead.

“So to you, my dear friend, I want to say, keep telling the truth because you can do it in a way that no one else can.”

The pair met in 2009, shortly before Obama’s husband was inaugurated.

More recently Beyonce penned a piece which sat alongside Obama’s 2019 entry into the Time 100 list, in which she described her as a “brilliant black woman” and a “beacon of hope”.

The highly-anticipated film presents behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from before, during and after the show.

Homecoming is streaming on Netflix now.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Five's Scott rules out reunion with former members Abz and J ahead of new tour
Five's Scott rules out reunion with former members Abz and J ahead of new tour

Wonderbra's famous 'Hello boys' ad campaign is back - but this time with a serious message
Wonderbra's famous 'Hello boys' ad campaign is back - but this time with a serious message

The Spice Girls send Victoria Beckham a birthday message

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 marvellous malbecs to slurp on Malbec World Day

7 marvellous malbecs to slurp on Malbec World Day
Items from late rock star Greg Lake's estate to go under the hammer

Items from late rock star Greg Lake's estate to go under the hammer
Author Jeff Kinney: 'I'm not even the most influential person in my house'

Author Jeff Kinney: 'I'm not even the most influential person in my house'
A look back at Jennifer Lopez's fashion evolution as she wins the CFDA Fashion Icon Award

A look back at Jennifer Lopez's fashion evolution as she wins the CFDA Fashion Icon Award
A look back at Jennifer Lopez's fashion evolution as she wins the CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre