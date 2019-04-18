Michelle Obama calls Beyonce 'queen' in video celebrating singer's Netflix film

The former US first lady commended Homecoming for being both 'a celebration and a call to action'.

Michelle Obama has hailed Beyonce as a “queen” in a video praising her recent Netflix documentary.

The former US first lady sent a message to the singer, 37, after she released the film detailing her vaunted 2018 headline performance at Coachella festival.

In the short video posted to Twitter, Obama praised Homecoming for celebrating “the black leaders, thinkers and poets who have paved the way for folks like us”.

So proud of my girl! The Queen has done it again. @Beyonce, thank you for always living your truth. #Homecoming

The film explores Beyonce’s show at the Californian festival, which featured appearances from her sister Solange, her husband Jay-Z, and her former group Destiny’s Child.

Obama said: “Hey queen, you have done it again. Constantly raising the bar for all of us and doing it flawlessly. I’d say I am surprised but I know who you are. I’ve seen it up close and personal.

“Girl you make me so proud and I love you. I also love that your new Netflix film Homecoming is informed by the black leaders, thinkers and poets who have paved the way for folks like us.

“I love that it is a celebration and a call to action. And I love that you are using this film to inspire the next generation of history makers and record breakers, who’ll run the world in the years ahead.

“So to you, my dear friend, I want to say, keep telling the truth because you can do it in a way that no one else can.”

The pair met in 2009, shortly before Obama’s husband was inaugurated.

More recently Beyonce penned a piece which sat alongside Obama’s 2019 entry into the Time 100 list, in which she described her as a “brilliant black woman” and a “beacon of hope”.

The highly-anticipated film presents behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from before, during and after the show.

Homecoming is streaming on Netflix now.

