Trump shares Game Of Thrones-style meme ahead of Mueller report publication

He has previously invoked imagery from the fantasy show.

Donald Trump has risked angering HBO by sharing another Game Of Thrones-style meme on Twitter.

The president tweeted a picture of himself from behind staring into smoke, with the words “No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats – Game Over” in the font of the hit fantasy show ahead of the redacted release of Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation.

The last time Trump shared a tweet using Game Of Thrones imagery was in November 2018, when he riffed on the show’s “Winter is coming,” slogan to write “Sanctions are coming.”

HBO later tweeted: “How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, the cable channel said: “We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

