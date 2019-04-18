Trump shares Game Of Thrones-style meme ahead of Mueller report publication

18th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

He has previously invoked imagery from the fantasy show.

Leo Varadkar visit to US - Day 2

Donald Trump has risked angering HBO by sharing another Game Of Thrones-style meme on Twitter.

The president tweeted a picture of himself from behind staring into smoke, with the words “No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats – Game Over” in the font of the hit fantasy show ahead of the redacted release of Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation.

The last time Trump shared a tweet using Game Of Thrones imagery was in November 2018, when he riffed on the show’s “Winter is coming,” slogan to write “Sanctions are coming.”

HBO later tweeted: “How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, the cable channel said: “We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

HBO has been contacted for comment.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Wonderbra's famous 'Hello boys' ad campaign is back - but this time with a serious message

A look back at Jennifer Lopez's fashion evolution as she wins the CFDA Fashion Icon Award
A look back at Jennifer Lopez's fashion evolution as she wins the CFDA Fashion Icon Award

7 marvellous malbecs to slurp on Malbec World Day
7 marvellous malbecs to slurp on Malbec World Day

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The Spice Girls send Victoria Beckham a birthday message

The Spice Girls send Victoria Beckham a birthday message
Author Jeff Kinney: 'I'm not even the most influential person in my house'

Author Jeff Kinney: 'I'm not even the most influential person in my house'
Red carpet to real life: 4 awards season trends you can shop on the high street

Red carpet to real life: 4 awards season trends you can shop on the high street
Five's Scott rules out reunion with former members Abz and J ahead of new tour

Five's Scott rules out reunion with former members Abz and J ahead of new tour
Five's Scott rules out reunion with former members Abz and J ahead of new tour

Wonderbra's famous 'Hello boys' ad campaign is back - but this time with a serious message