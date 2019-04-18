Jason Momoa hopes to raise awareness of recycling by shaving off his beard

18th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The Game of Thrones star said 'goodbye Khal Drogo' as he removed the facial fuzz for the first time since 2012.

Graham Norton Show - London

Actor Jason Momoa has shaved off his famous beard in a bid to raise awareness of recycling.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube page, Momoa bids farewell to some of the bearded characters he has played, including Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones.

The last time he shaved off his beard was in 2012, he said.

In the video, Momoa, who has also starred in Conan the Barbarian and played Aquaman in two Justice League movies, warned about the impact of climate change as he shaved off his facial hair.

He said: “I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet.

“There’s only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet as long as we are recycling, and that’s aluminium.”

Around 75% of all aluminium ever produced is still in use today and the material is completely recyclable, he claimed.

The actor was launching a water product that comes in a recyclable aluminium can.

The Spice Girls send Victoria Beckham a birthday message

Red carpet to real life: 4 awards season trends you can shop on the high street

