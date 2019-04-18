Idris Elba declares himself 'black Superman' in new Hobbs And Shaw trailer

The Luther star plays villain Brixton in the Fast And Furious spin-off.

Idris Elba declares himself as “black Superman” in the latest trailer for Hobbs And Shaw.

The Fast And Furious spin-off stars the Luther actor as genetically enhanced solider Brixton, who is being hunted by Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson, and Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham, after he gets hold of a virus that could wipe out “half the population”.

The trailer also gives a look at The Crown star Vanessa Kirby, who plays Shaw’s sister, a rogue MI6 agent.

There is also a fleeting glimpse of Dame Helen Mirren, speaking with a Cockney accent.

As Elba’s character faces off with the two action stars, he says: “Look at me, I’m black Superman.”

Johnson later remarks: “Damn, he really is black Superman.”

The trailer also shows Johnson’s Hobbs take Statham and Kirby back to his family home as they prepare to battle mercenaries.

Sharing the footage on Twitter, Johnson wrote: “Get that popcorn and tequila out again, cause we’re back with our second WORLDWIDE @HobbsAndShaw trailer.

“The biggest and baddest showdown of the summer hits AUGUST 2nd. Until then, cheers & enjoy.”

