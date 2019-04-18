Rylan Clark-Neal joins Zoe Ball to host Strictly's It Takes Two

18th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The former X Factor star will co-present the BBC Two show when it returns in the autumn.

BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards - London

Rylan Clark-Neal has said it is “a dream” to be joining Zoe Ball as a co-host on Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two when it returns later this year.

The former Big Brother’s Bit On The Side presenter dropped in on Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show where the news was announced.

Celebrity Big Brother Men’s Launch
Presenter Rylan Clark-Neal has been a regular host on Channel 5’s Big Brother spin-off show (PA)

He said in a statement: “I can’t begin to explain how excited I am to be joining the Strictly family. I’ve always been a massive fan of It Takes Two and to be working with the amazing Zoe Ball is a dream.

“I’m extremely honoured to be joining such a television institution and can’t wait to bring a lot of mischief to the Strictly bubble. I’m looking forward to getting started and seeing you all soon.”

Ball, who has fronted BBC Two’s It Takes Two since 2011, spoke of her adoration for Clark-Neal.

She said in a statement: “He’s an absolute wonder, I love his daftness and naughtiness and he’s a brilliant live telly host. He’ll fit right into our It Takes Two family. Can’t wait for this new season to start, it’s going be a hoot!”

Ball replaced former Radio 2 breakfast show DJ Chris Evans this year, becoming the first woman to host a show in the breakfast slot on the station.

Controller of BBC Programming and Daytime Dan McGolpin said: “We are really excited to welcome Rylan to the Strictly family. He’s a fantastic broadcaster and I can’t think of a better person to help bring our viewers all the latest Strictly news.”

Dame Darcey Bussell announced her departure from the Strictly judging panel earlier this month, with her replacement not yet named.

© Press Association 2019

