Rylan Clark-Neal joins Zoe Ball to host Strictly's It Takes Two

The former X Factor star will co-present the BBC Two show when it returns in the autumn.

Rylan Clark-Neal has said it is “a dream” to be joining Zoe Ball as a co-host on Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two when it returns later this year.

The former Big Brother’s Bit On The Side presenter dropped in on Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show where the news was announced.

Presenter Rylan Clark-Neal has been a regular host on Channel 5’s Big Brother spin-off show (PA)

He said in a statement: “I can’t begin to explain how excited I am to be joining the Strictly family. I’ve always been a massive fan of It Takes Two and to be working with the amazing Zoe Ball is a dream.

“I’m extremely honoured to be joining such a television institution and can’t wait to bring a lot of mischief to the Strictly bubble. I’m looking forward to getting started and seeing you all soon.”

So excited to finally say i’m thrilled to be joining Team @bbcstrictly and can’t wait to get my big old teeth stuck into hosting #ItTakesTwo alongside the gorgeous @ZoeTheBall . Thanks for trusting me with another one of your babies! Can’t wait to get going! #DaDaDaDaDaDaDaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/UxkpHFCEOT — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) April 18, 2019

Ball, who has fronted BBC Two’s It Takes Two since 2011, spoke of her adoration for Clark-Neal.

She said in a statement: “He’s an absolute wonder, I love his daftness and naughtiness and he’s a brilliant live telly host. He’ll fit right into our It Takes Two family. Can’t wait for this new season to start, it’s going be a hoot!”

Ball replaced former Radio 2 breakfast show DJ Chris Evans this year, becoming the first woman to host a show in the breakfast slot on the station.

Joining Zoe Ball as the co-host of It Takes Two is Rylan! We can’t wait to welcome him to the #Strictly family when the show returns on @BBCTwo in the autumn. pic.twitter.com/3BtVH9D5Lv — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) April 18, 2019

Controller of BBC Programming and Daytime Dan McGolpin said: “We are really excited to welcome Rylan to the Strictly family. He’s a fantastic broadcaster and I can’t think of a better person to help bring our viewers all the latest Strictly news.”

Dame Darcey Bussell announced her departure from the Strictly judging panel earlier this month, with her replacement not yet named.

