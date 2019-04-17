Dean Andrews: I've always wanted to join Emmerdale

The soap has teased that he will be "stirring up trouble" in the village.

Emmerdale’s newest cast member Dean Andrews said he’s always wanted to join the soap.

The Life On Mars star made his debut in Wednesday’s episode as Will.

ITV is yet to reveal any more details about his character, but the soap has teased that he will be “stirring up trouble” in the village – including going head to head with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

Andrews’ character is set to clash with Cain Dingle, played by Jeff Hordley (Ian West/PA)

Andrews said: “I’ve always wanted to be part of Emmerdale; it’s one of those shows that’s been around for as long as I can remember and always been great story lines and stuff.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of it, being a Yorkshire lad as well. Very happy to be here.

“That’s been the hardest thing to keep it quiet. Everybody wants to know about Emmerdale. It’s the most attention I’ve ever had.”

Andrews is best known for playing DS Ray Carling in the BBC crime drama Life On Mars and reprising the role in sequel series Ashes To Ashes.

The actor has also appeared in Torvill And Dean, Marchlands and The Moorside.

“I’m glad the cat’s out of the bag and it’ll be nice to explore the character really in more detail,” he said.

“He’s just come out of prison, he’s quite a hard man. He was a drug baron back in the day and part of organised crime, but got put in jail by Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton).

“She helped put him away and he owes a lot of anger for that and he’s reunited with his daughter, who he holds a lot of guilt for not being there to look after her.

“There’s all kind of emotions going off with him and again, hopefully we can explore that.”

