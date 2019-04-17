Fans delighted as Madonna ends four-year hiatus with new track Medellin

The pop star's supporters used social media to celebrate her return.

Medellin, from Madonna’s first new album in four years, is an experimental return to form, fans have said.

The first single from the Queen of Pop’s forthcoming record Madame X was released on Wednesday to a generally positive response.

US radio and television host Andy Cohen was among those enjoying the track.

“I can’t handle this Madonna song I love it so much. I’m going nuts,” he said.

I can’t handle this @Madonna song I love it so much. I’m going nuts #ChaChaCha — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 17, 2019

Drag queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Pandora Boxx was also a fan, writing: “Yes!! I LOVE Madonna’s new song with Maluma!! Medellin out now!

“I love that Madonna is back doing what she does best – whatever the hell she wants! But seriously a great song!”

Yes!! I LOVE @Madonna ’s new song with Maluma!! “Medellin” out now! I love that Madonna is back doing what she does best – whatever the hell she wants! But seriously a great song! 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/3y5N1TCTF1 — Pandora Boxx (@ThePandoraBoxx) April 17, 2019

Maluma, the Colombian singer who appears on the track with Madonna, posted a video to Instagram in which he is brought to tears listening to it.

Some criticised the song for taking influence from Latin trap and reggaeton but fans leapt to Madonna’s defence.

One said: “For such a long time we’ve wanted Madonna to take risks, really have a vision, try things, make things interesting, do the exact opposite of what everybody thought she’d do, and shake it up.

“And she’s really doing it with Medellin and Madame X.”

For such a long time we’ve wanted Madonna to take risks, really have a vision, try things, make things interesting, do the exact opposite of what everybody thought she’d do, and shake it up. And she’s really doing it with #Medellin and #MadameX. — A🐝 (@husseybyname) April 17, 2019

Another announced, “The Queen is back,” before launching a robust defence of the track.

“Medellin signals another reinvention for Madonna, and clearly promises a new direction for her music after three distinctly average albums (Hard Candy, MDNA and Rebel Heart),” she said.

“Personally, I like the single and cannot wait for Madame X.”

The Queen is back! #Medellin signals another reinvention for #Madonna, and clearly promises a new direction for her music after three distinctly average albums (Hard Candy, MDNA and Rebel Heart). Personally, I like the single and cannot wait for #MadameX. pic.twitter.com/ddrY2XqILV — Richard. (@TheLastRichard) April 17, 2019

Madame X was recorded over 18 months between Portugal, London, New York and Los Angeles and sees the pop veteran adopting the guise of the titular character.

The album will be released on June 14.

© Press Association 2019