Johnny Depp pens tracks on new Hollywood Vampires album

Rise will feature mostly original material by the supergroup, which also features Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

Johnny Depp will release a second album with his band Hollywood Vampires.

The group, made up of Depp, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Alice Cooper, alongside guitarist Tommy Henriksen, will release Rise in June.

The band was formed in 2015 in honour of pioneering rock stars who died in the 1970s and the new record is made up of mostly original tracks, with Depp taking the helm at songwriting.

It is not known if he will address any of his recent legal disputes in the songs. He has been through a high profile divorce from Amber Heard and legal battles with his former lawyer and ex-managers.

The band’s latest single, Who’s Laughing Now, features the lyrics: “The beast defeat of the east elite gave poisonous treats to the innocent priest, all alone with his tweets, recycled from the pageantry of forever creeps.

“Gallantry guaranteed, chivalry, pig disease, clergy sleaze on their knees, begging please for his own reprieve.”

The three cover songs on the record are a version David Bowie’s Heroes, interpreted by Depp, Johnny Thunders’ You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory, sung by Joe Perry, and the Jim Carroll Band’s People Who Died.

Other track titles include I Want My Now, Good People Are Hard To Find, How The Glass Fell and The Boogieman Surprise.

Rise will be released on June 21 on earMUSIC, while the single Who’s Laughing Now is out now.

