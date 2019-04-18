Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are now single, says judge

18th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The terms of their divorce are yet to be finalised.

Maleficent premiere - London

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are officially single, though more work is left before the terms of their divorce are final.

Los Angeles Superior Court documents show that Judge John W Ouderkirk entered a judgment on Friday, saying the couple is no longer married.

Her name was also restored to just Jolie, not Jolie Pitt.

BAFTA Film Awards 2014 – Arrivals – London
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are no longer married, court documents show (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The couple’s lawyers had asked for a bifurcated judgment, meaning that two married people can be declared single before all issues in the divorce are agreed upon.

It is not clear what issues remain unresolved in the divorce, but Jolie has filed papers saying Pitt was not paying sufficient child support, which his lawyers disputed.

The 43-year-old Jolie and the 55-year-old Pitt have six children. They were married in 2014, and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

