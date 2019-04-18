Kim Kardashian solves the mystery of her minimalist sinks

Fans were left confused by her apparently flat sinks.

Kim Kardashian gave fans a tour of her bathroom after causing confusion with her minimalist sinks.

The reality TV star allowed Vogue Magazine to video the inside of the sprawling California mansion she shares with husband Kanye West and their three young children.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the celebrity couple’s bathroom sinks appeared to be taps attached to flat surfaces, leading fans to question where the water goes.

Kardashian West gave an answer on Wednesday, giving her Instagram followers a tour of the home – which she describes as a “minimal monastery”.

The 38-year-old, who is expecting a fourth child via surrogacy next month, said: “Since everyone is a little bit confused about our sinks, I thought I would just show you guys a little tour of our bathroom.”

She proceeded to provide a look at the sinks, which upon closer inspection had were slightly slanted and had small holes for the water to drain down.

The “ultra-minimalist” installations were created by West, the couple’s interior designer Axel Vervoordt and architect Claudio Silvestrin.

Sink tutorial on my ig stories 😂 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2019

“Claudio was the one that said it should be separated from the wall,” Kardashian West said.

The couple worked through eight prototypes before settling on the final design.

Kardashian West added: “You can put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up.”

