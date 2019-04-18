Louis Tomlinson thanks fans for support after sister's death

18th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Felicite, 18, died in March after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

X Factor Photocall - London

Louis Tomlinson has thanked fans for their support following the death of his sister.

Felicite, an 18-year-old aspiring fashion designer, died after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest in March.

On Wednesday, Tomlinson spoke publicly for the first time since Felicite’s death and tweeted his thanks to fans.

He said: “Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks.

“Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x.”

Felicite’s death came after Tomlinson’s mother, Johannah Deakin, died from leukaemia in 2016 at the age of 43.

Former One Direction star and X Factor judge Tomlinson, 27, last month released a song said to be a tribute to his late mother.

Titled Two Of Us, it contained the lyrics: “You’ll never know how much I miss you/The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead.”

© Press Association 2019

