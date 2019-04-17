Both sides want Weinstein hearing closed to press and public

17th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Prosecutors want to ensure privacy for accusers and Weinstein's lawyers say coverage could taint the jury pool.

Burnt Premiere - London

Both sides in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case want the press and the public barred from the movie mogul’s next court appearance.

Prosecutors argue the April 26 hearing should be closed to protect Weinstein’s right to a fair trial and for the privacy of women whose allegations against him are not part of the underlying criminal case.

Prosecutors want the women to give evidence at Weinstein’s trial on June 3 to show he has had a pattern of violating women. They also expect to discuss evidence that could be used against Weinstein if he gives evidence.

Weinstein’s lawyers say press coverage of the hearing could taint the jury pool. Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

News organisations say they will fight to keep the hearing open. A judge says he will hear from them before deciding.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Inspired by Tiger Woods at the Masters? Here are 6 health benefits of golf

Emma Bunton brushes off rumours of Spice Girls rift as Mel B misses rehearsal
Emma Bunton brushes off rumours of Spice Girls rift as Mel B misses rehearsal

Chris Martin's alleged stalker denies contacting the Coldplay singer
Chris Martin's alleged stalker denies contacting the Coldplay singer

EastEnders star June Brown will not quit Guinness or cigarettes at 92

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Naomi Campbell celebrates 33 years in fashion, this is her impact on the industry

As Naomi Campbell celebrates 33 years in fashion, this is her impact on the industry
'I've got less afraid of trying things as I've got older': Talking fashion with Millie Mackintosh

'I've got less afraid of trying things as I've got older': Talking fashion with Millie Mackintosh
Hollywood star Glenn Close leads celebrity tributes to Notre Dame Cathedral

Hollywood star Glenn Close leads celebrity tributes to Notre Dame Cathedral
Is modest fashion going mainstream? People are loving the new brand on ASOS offering hijabs

Is modest fashion going mainstream? People are loving the new brand on ASOS offering hijabs
Is modest fashion going mainstream? People are loving the new brand on ASOS offering hijabs

Inspired by Tiger Woods at the Masters? Here are 6 health benefits of golf