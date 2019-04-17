Both sides want Weinstein hearing closed to press and public

Prosecutors want to ensure privacy for accusers and Weinstein's lawyers say coverage could taint the jury pool.

Both sides in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case want the press and the public barred from the movie mogul’s next court appearance.

Prosecutors argue the April 26 hearing should be closed to protect Weinstein’s right to a fair trial and for the privacy of women whose allegations against him are not part of the underlying criminal case.

Prosecutors want the women to give evidence at Weinstein’s trial on June 3 to show he has had a pattern of violating women. They also expect to discuss evidence that could be used against Weinstein if he gives evidence.

Weinstein’s lawyers say press coverage of the hearing could taint the jury pool. Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

News organisations say they will fight to keep the hearing open. A judge says he will hear from them before deciding.

