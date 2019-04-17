Madonna unveils Latin-influenced 14th album featuring Diplo and Quavo

The trap and raggaeton-influenced Madame X is out in July.

Madonna has announced that her 14th album, featuring guest appearances from Migos rapper Quavo and producer Diplo, will be released on June 14.

Madame X, influenced by time spent living in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, is her first album in four years.

Made up of 15 songs, the album takes its influence from Latin music and will see the 60-year-old pop star singing in Portuguese, Spanish and English.

Madame X was recorded over 18 months between Portugal, London, New York and Los Angeles and sees the pop veteran adopting the guise of the titular character.

Madonna said: “Lisbon is where my record was born.

“I found my tribe there and a magical world of incredible musicians that reinforced my belief that music across the world is truly all connected and is the soul of the universe.”

Teasing the album’s launch last Sunday, she told fans on social media: “Madame X is a secret agent.

“Travelling around the world. Changing identities. Fighting for freedom. Bringing light to dark places.”

Madonna collaborated on the album with long-term producer Mirwais, as well as Swae Lee and Mike Dean.

It comes after she was confirmed to appear at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel on May 18.

The album launch will follow a live-streamed question and answer session, hosted by DJ and presenter Trevor Nelson and MTV’s Sway Calloway, on April 24 at 9pm.

Madonna – dubbed the Queen of Pop for her impact on music and fashion – will also debut the video to the song Medellin at the event.

The track, a collaboration with Colombian singer Maluma, is the first single from Madame X.

Maluma, a leading figure in the Latin trap and reggaeton music scene, will join the session via a videolink from Miami.

