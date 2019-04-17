Meghan's wedding dress designer makes Time 100 list

The designer made history in 2017 when she became the first female artistic director at Givenchy.

The designer of the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress has been named as one of the most influential people of the year.

Givenchy’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller made the Time 100 list in the artist category, alongside pop star Ariana Grande and Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek.

She collaborated with the duchess to design the eagerly awaited gown for the wedding ceremony in May, with the dress and designer remaining a secret until the big day.

The Duchess of Sussex on her wedding day (Ben Birchall/PA)

Waight Keller made history in 2017 when she became the first female artistic director at the French fashion house, founded in 1952.

Actress Julianne Moore praised the Birmingham-born designer, telling Time: “Clare stood out because she learned the business so successfully and artfully, and because her clothes reflected the innately human and beautiful.

“Clare’s simple wedding gown for ­Meghan ­Markle was exactly that – a reflection of the lovely and modern young woman who just happens to be a 21st century princess.

“The world gasped when they saw that bride, and everyone wanted to know who had made that dress.”

Meghan presented the designer with the Womenswear Designer of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards in December.

In her acceptance speech, Waight Keller praised Meghan and thanked her for her trust in designing the wedding dress.

The 2019 list sees six different covers of Time, with actress Sandra Oh, singer Taylor Swift, footballer Mohamed Salah, politician Nancy Pelosi, broadcaster Gayle King and movie star Dwayne Johnson all gracing the front of the magazine.

© Press Association 2019