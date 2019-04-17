Sophie Turner is the Dark Phoenix in first trailer since Game Of Thrones return

The actress has the starring role in the latest X-Men film.

Sophie Turner is possessed by an ancient force in the final trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix just days after returning as Sansa Stark for the final chapter of Game Of Thrones.

The British actress plays Jean Grey in the forthcoming Marvel film, her first major big-screen role after her work on the series based on George R R Martin’s epic saga of war, sex and dragons.

“When I lose control bad things happen – but it feels good,” Grey says as she struggles to fight a cosmic force which takes hold of her on a mission to rescue a stranded spacecraft.

When she loses control, bad things happen. #DarkPhoenix is in theaters June 7. pic.twitter.com/7sfDN1Gpo4 — X-Men Movies (@XMenMovies) April 17, 2019

Based on the comics of the 1980s, Dark Phoenix sees Turner, 23, reprise her role from 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse.

She stars alongside James McAvoy as Professor Charles Xavier, Michael Fassbender as Magneto and Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique.

On Monday Turner returned as the eldest Stark sister for the highly-anticipated eighth and final series of the fantasy drama.

Sophie Turner with on-screen Game Of Thrones sister Maisie Williams (Liam McBurney/PA)

By Tuesday morning 3.4 million fans had watched the series debut on Sky Atlantic, according to the broadcaster.

Some 192,000 enthusiasts stayed up until 2am on Monday morning to watch the episode at the same time as it was broadcast for the first time in the US on HBO.

Turner is engaged to the singer Joe Jonas and is expected to walk down the aisle later this year.

