Sophie Turner is the Dark Phoenix in first trailer since Game Of Thrones return

17th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The actress has the starring role in the latest X-Men film.

Game of Thrones Premiere - Belfast

Sophie Turner is possessed by an ancient force in the final trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix just days after returning as Sansa Stark for the final chapter of Game Of Thrones.

The British actress plays Jean Grey in the forthcoming Marvel film, her first major big-screen role after her work on the series based on George R R Martin’s epic saga of war, sex and dragons.

“When I lose control bad things happen – but it feels good,” Grey says as she struggles to fight a cosmic force which takes hold of her on a mission to rescue a stranded spacecraft.

Based on the comics of the 1980s, Dark Phoenix sees Turner, 23, reprise her role from 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse.

She stars alongside James McAvoy as Professor Charles Xavier, Michael Fassbender as Magneto and Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique.

On Monday Turner returned as the eldest Stark sister for the highly-anticipated eighth and final series of the fantasy drama.

Game of Thrones Premiere – Belfast
Sophie Turner with on-screen Game Of Thrones sister Maisie Williams (Liam McBurney/PA)

By Tuesday morning 3.4 million fans had watched the series debut on Sky Atlantic, according to the broadcaster.

Some 192,000 enthusiasts stayed up until 2am on Monday morning to watch the episode at the same time as it was broadcast for the first time in the US on HBO.

Turner is engaged to the singer Joe Jonas and is expected to walk down the aisle later this year.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

'I've got less afraid of trying things as I've got older': Talking fashion with Millie Mackintosh

K-pop band BTS on course for first UK number one album
K-pop band BTS on course for first UK number one album

Is modest fashion going mainstream? People are loving the new brand on ASOS offering hijabs
Is modest fashion going mainstream? People are loving the new brand on ASOS offering hijabs

As Naomi Campbell celebrates 33 years in fashion, this is her impact on the industry

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emma Bunton brushes off rumours of Spice Girls rift as Mel B misses rehearsal

Emma Bunton brushes off rumours of Spice Girls rift as Mel B misses rehearsal
Hollywood star Glenn Close leads celebrity tributes to Notre Dame Cathedral

Hollywood star Glenn Close leads celebrity tributes to Notre Dame Cathedral
EastEnders star June Brown will not quit Guinness or cigarettes at 92

EastEnders star June Brown will not quit Guinness or cigarettes at 92
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

'I've got less afraid of trying things as I've got older': Talking fashion with Millie Mackintosh