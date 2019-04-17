Anne Hathaway: Drinking the way I do made me unavailable for my son

The actress also said she was warned that when she turned 35, she would 'never get a good part again'.

Anne Hathaway has said she chose to stop drinking alcohol because it made her “unavailable” for her son.

The Hollywood star revealed earlier this year that she was quitting drinking for 18 years while her son Jonathan, three, still lives at home.

Clarifying her decision, Hathaway told Tatler magazine: “My issue is I just love it. So. Much. But the way I do it makes me unavailable for my son.

“My last hangover lasted for five days. I’d earned it: it was a day drinking session with friends that went into an evening birthday party with one of my drinking buddies.

“I will never be that person who can nurse a glass of wine throughout an entire evening.”

The 36-year-old Les Miserables star also joked that she might have turned out to be an alcoholic if she had not gone into acting.

In January, Hathaway, who is married to actor and producer Adam Shulman, told Ellen DeGeneres’ chat show that she is “going to stop drinking while my son is living in my house”.

She added: “Just because I don’t totally love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning.”

The Oscar winner also said that when she was younger she was warned she would struggle to get good roles once she reached her mid-30s.

She told the magazine: “I was always told that once I turned 35 I would turn into a pumpkin and never get a good part again.

“It makes me sad that the world tells me my skin is somehow less valuable than it used to be, but I don’t listen and I don’t agree.”

Hathaway also said she sometimes gets marriage advice from her Interstellar co-star Sir Michael Caine.

“Michael and I don’t really have a ring-you-up sort of relationship,” she said.

“But he’s always very warm and lovely when we run into each other. He gives me marriage advice. Separate bathrooms. When he told me that, I laughed and he looked at me and said ‘I’m serious, it’s such an important part of the marriage’.”

