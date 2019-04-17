The Spice Girls send Victoria Beckham a birthday message

17th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

She has celebrated turning 45.

The Fashion Awards 2018 - London

The Spice Girls have paid tribute to Victoria Beckham on her birthday, and said she will always be part of the girl group.

Beckham has celebrated her 45th birthday and was sent best wishes by her former bandmates.

The Spice Girls are planning a reunion tour without Posh Spice for the first time, but the pop stars have sent their love to Beckham.

On Twitter, the band’s official account posted an old picture of the band as a five piece – featuring Mel B, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Geri Horner, and Beckham.

A message sent with the post reads: “Happy Birthday @VictoriaBeckham, always a Spice Girl.”

The post features an emoji of the V-sign, frequently used by the girl group in the heyday of “girl power”.

Replying to the tweet, one fan echoed the band’s lyrics by writing: “Friendship never ends.”

The Spice Girls, minus Beckham, are set to embark on a tour of the UK and Ireland beginning in May.

Posh Spice declined to join the tour due to work commitments, but has previously spoken of her pride in the band.

Interviewed in January, Beckham told Good Morning America: “I’ll always be a Spice Girl. I’m proud of them. It’s going to be the best show.

“I can’t wait to take my kids to see it.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Hollywood star Glenn Close leads celebrity tributes to Notre Dame Cathedral

Is modest fashion going mainstream? People are loving the new brand on ASOS offering hijabs
Is modest fashion going mainstream? People are loving the new brand on ASOS offering hijabs

K-pop band BTS on course for first UK number one album
K-pop band BTS on course for first UK number one album

'I've got less afraid of trying things as I've got older': Talking fashion with Millie Mackintosh

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Inspired by Tiger Woods at the Masters? Here are 6 health benefits of golf

Inspired by Tiger Woods at the Masters? Here are 6 health benefits of golf
Chris Martin's alleged stalker denies contacting the Coldplay singer

Chris Martin's alleged stalker denies contacting the Coldplay singer
As Naomi Campbell celebrates 33 years in fashion, this is her impact on the industry

As Naomi Campbell celebrates 33 years in fashion, this is her impact on the industry
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Hollywood star Glenn Close leads celebrity tributes to Notre Dame Cathedral