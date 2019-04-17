The Spice Girls send Victoria Beckham a birthday message

The Spice Girls have paid tribute to Victoria Beckham on her birthday, and said she will always be part of the girl group.

Beckham has celebrated her 45th birthday and was sent best wishes by her former bandmates.

The Spice Girls are planning a reunion tour without Posh Spice for the first time, but the pop stars have sent their love to Beckham.

On Twitter, the band’s official account posted an old picture of the band as a five piece – featuring Mel B, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Geri Horner, and Beckham.

A message sent with the post reads: “Happy Birthday @VictoriaBeckham, always a Spice Girl.”

Happy Birthday @VictoriaBeckham, always a Spice Girl ❤️✌️ pic.twitter.com/Hs41hTxyGc — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) April 17, 2019

The post features an emoji of the V-sign, frequently used by the girl group in the heyday of “girl power”.

Replying to the tweet, one fan echoed the band’s lyrics by writing: “Friendship never ends.”

The Spice Girls, minus Beckham, are set to embark on a tour of the UK and Ireland beginning in May.

Posh Spice declined to join the tour due to work commitments, but has previously spoken of her pride in the band.

Interviewed in January, Beckham told Good Morning America: “I’ll always be a Spice Girl. I’m proud of them. It’s going to be the best show.

“I can’t wait to take my kids to see it.”

