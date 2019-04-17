Beyonce drops surprise live album of 2018 Coachella performance

17th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

It accompanies a Netflix documentary about the same show.

MTV Video Music Awards 2016 - Show - New York

Beyonce has released a surprise live album on the same day a documentary about her Coachella headlining show is released.

The singer announced the news by tweeting a picture of the album cover, writing only “#HOMECOMING out now” alongside a link to her website.

The album features live renditions of her hits including Crazy In Love, Formation, Sorry, Drunk In Love, Run The World (Girls) and Love On Top, as well as the Destiny’s Child tracks Say My Name, Soldier and Bug A Boo.

The album of her festival performance accompanies the Netflix documentary, also called Homecoming and released at the same time, which details the 2018 show in California with appearances from her sister, Solange, her husband, Jay-Z, and her former group, Destiny’s Child.

The highly-anticipated film presents behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from before, during and after the show.

Fans have reacted with enthusiasm about the documentary on Twitter, with A Wrinkle In Time director Ava DuVernay writing: “Gah! This has been my favorite thing for a whole year now.

“I can watch it on repeat and never, ever get tired. So much to see. So many moves to try in one’s mirror. If one were so inclined.”

Homecoming is streaming on Netflix now.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

EastEnders star June Brown will not quit Guinness or cigarettes at 92

'I've got less afraid of trying things as I've got older': Talking fashion with Millie Mackintosh
'I've got less afraid of trying things as I've got older': Talking fashion with Millie Mackintosh

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

K-pop band BTS on course for first UK number one album

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emma Bunton brushes off rumours of Spice Girls rift as Mel B misses rehearsal

Emma Bunton brushes off rumours of Spice Girls rift as Mel B misses rehearsal
Chris Martin's alleged stalker denies contacting the Coldplay singer

Chris Martin's alleged stalker denies contacting the Coldplay singer
Is modest fashion going mainstream? People are loving the new brand on ASOS offering hijabs

Is modest fashion going mainstream? People are loving the new brand on ASOS offering hijabs
As Naomi Campbell celebrates 33 years in fashion, this is her impact on the industry

As Naomi Campbell celebrates 33 years in fashion, this is her impact on the industry
As Naomi Campbell celebrates 33 years in fashion, this is her impact on the industry

EastEnders star June Brown will not quit Guinness or cigarettes at 92