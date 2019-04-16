New Jersey high school's celebrated Alien play gets encore

Images of the production's elaborate sets and special effects drew a huge response online

A New Jersey high school’s stage production of Alien is coming back with help from the 1979 film’s director Ridley Scott.

Alien: The Play was performed last month at North Bergen High School, which sits about two miles from the Lincoln Tunnel into New York City.

Encore performance: April 26, 2019 @ 8 PM Please contact Mr. Cuervo at pcuervo@northbergen.k12.nj.us or @CuervoPerfecto or Mr. Defendini at sdefendini@northbergen.k12.nj.us for additional information. pic.twitter.com/QCmGJG5WEy — North Bergen High School (@NBHS_Bruins) April 15, 2019

Images of the production’s elaborate sets and special effects drew a huge response online, and Scott wrote a letter to the school praising the students’ creativity.

Sigourney Weaver played the character Ellen Ripley in the movie that spawned a franchise.

She taped a YouTube video in which she called the production “incredible.”

The play’s director, teacher Perfecto Cuervo, said in an email that Scott’s production company provided 5,000 US dollars (£3,800) so the school could put on an encore performance on April 26.

© Press Association 2019