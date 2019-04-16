Finale of BBC Three's Fleabag sees rise in 16-34 viewers

16th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The show starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been a huge hit.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge interview

Fleabag has seen a huge rise in the number of viewers aged 16-34 since it ended last week.

The final episode of the critically acclaimed BBC comedy – created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge – has now been watched by 2.5 million people across BBC One and BBC Three.

Starring Waller-Bridge as Fleabag, the show about her life and ill-fated relationships has been a huge hit.

The Fleabag cast (Ian West/PA)
The Fleabag cast (Ian West/PA)

Consolidated viewing figures for the finale, including recordings, showed a total uplift of 120% when compared with the audience last Monday.

The increase is significant amongst BBC Three’s target audience of those aged 16 to 34, with a total rise of 246% – a 22.1% audience share amongst this age group.

The second series saw Fleabag grapple with religion as well as her love life, appearing opposite Sherlock star Andrew Scott who played the role of a Catholic priest.

The show began as Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, before she adapted it for the small screen.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Inspired by Tiger Woods at the Masters? Here are 6 health benefits of golf

K-pop band BTS on course for first UK number one album
K-pop band BTS on course for first UK number one album

Is modest fashion going mainstream? People are loving the new brand on ASOS offering hijabs
Is modest fashion going mainstream? People are loving the new brand on ASOS offering hijabs

Hollywood star Glenn Close leads celebrity tributes to Notre Dame Cathedral

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Montana Brown says Coachella festival 'smelt like gerbils'

Montana Brown says Coachella festival 'smelt like gerbils'
As Naomi Campbell celebrates 33 years in fashion, this is her impact on the industry

As Naomi Campbell celebrates 33 years in fashion, this is her impact on the industry
'I've got less afraid of trying things as I've got older': Talking fashion with Millie Mackintosh

'I've got less afraid of trying things as I've got older': Talking fashion with Millie Mackintosh
'I've got less afraid of trying things as I've got older': Talking fashion with Millie Mackintosh

Inspired by Tiger Woods at the Masters? Here are 6 health benefits of golf