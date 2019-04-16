Finale of BBC Three's Fleabag sees rise in 16-34 viewers

The show starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been a huge hit.

Fleabag has seen a huge rise in the number of viewers aged 16-34 since it ended last week.

The final episode of the critically acclaimed BBC comedy – created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge – has now been watched by 2.5 million people across BBC One and BBC Three.

Starring Waller-Bridge as Fleabag, the show about her life and ill-fated relationships has been a huge hit.

The Fleabag cast (Ian West/PA)

Consolidated viewing figures for the finale, including recordings, showed a total uplift of 120% when compared with the audience last Monday.

The increase is significant amongst BBC Three’s target audience of those aged 16 to 34, with a total rise of 246% – a 22.1% audience share amongst this age group.

The second series saw Fleabag grapple with religion as well as her love life, appearing opposite Sherlock star Andrew Scott who played the role of a Catholic priest.

The show began as Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, before she adapted it for the small screen.

