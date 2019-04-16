Elton John biopic Rocketman to premiere at Cannes

16th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The film stars Taron Egerton as the British singer and pianist.

BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park - London

The Elton John biopic Rocketman will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month.

Rocketman will screen May 16 at the French Riviera festival, two weeks before it’s to be released in the United States.

Paramount Pictures confirmed the premiere on Tuesday, which Variety first reported.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle World Premiere – London
Taron Egerton stars as Sir Elton John (Ian West/PA)

It is directed by Dexter Fletcher, who stepped in to helm the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after Bryan Singer was fired.

Rocketman is more of a musical-biopic hybrid. Sir Elton is himself a producer on the movie.

The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival runs from May 14-25.

Its full slate is to be announced on Thursday. As previously announced, Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy The Dead Don’t Die will open the festival.

