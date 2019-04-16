Glass artworks take over landscape at Kew Gardens

16th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The Reflections on Nature exhibition demonstrates Dale Chihuly's career over 50 years.

Chihuly at Kew: Reflections on Nature exhibition

Vibrantly coloured sculptures created by the world’s most renowned glass artist have taken over Kew Gardens.

In a sixth-month stint at the London landmark, Dale Chihuly has filled the outdoor and indoor landscape with 32 abstract artworks in 13 locations.

The Reflections on Nature exhibition demonstrates the artist’s career over 50 years and is the first time the majority of the sculptures have been shown in the UK.

Suspended from the ceiling in the newly restored Victorian glasshouse is Temperate House Persians – a 10-metre long creation specially designed for the exhibition.

Chihuly at Kew: Reflections on Nature exhibition
Temperate House Persians (Steve Parsons/PA)

Elsewhere in the royal gardens, the vibrant blue of the Sapphire Star will welcome visitors through the Victoria Gate, and the Shirley Sherwood Gallery will host 12 bodies of work.

The American artist, whose work has been exhibited in more than 240 museums around the world, last did a show at the gardens more than a decade ago.

Sapphire Star
Sapphire Star (Steve Parsons/PA)

As well as glass, he uses paint, charcoal, graphite, neon, ice and Polyvitro in his creations.

Chihuly said: “I am honoured to bring my work once again to Kew, with its magnificent landscape and extraordinary glasshouses – structures which have always captivated me.”

Sandra Botterell, director of marketing and commercial enterprise at RBG Kew, said: “The return of the work of this master of glass is causing palpable excitement.

“Bold and beautiful, surreal and seductive, these large-scale artworks will stimulate the imaginations of all who view them. Prepare to see Kew – and nature – in a wholly different way.”

The exhibition will continue until October 27.

