James Argent inspired by grandfather to join campaign against cancer

The TV personality has found it hard to accept all charity offers.

James Argent has been moved by the death of his grandfather to join the campaign against cancer.

The reality TV star was a teenager when his grandfather died of prostate cancer, and he is determined to give back following his TV success.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star and partner to Gemma Collins has said he receives too many charity offers to commit to them all.

But the death of his grandfather, who inspired his own football loyalties, has motivated him to run in the Race For Life.

Taking part in a #RaceforLife event is a walk in the park (literally 😉) Dust off your trainers, put on your pink tutu and help raise money for vital cancer research. Sign up to an event near you today: https://t.co/Lq7genXUKt pic.twitter.com/Lv6wATShEl — Race for Life (@raceforlife) April 16, 2019

He told the Press Association: “My grandad died of prostate cancer when I was about 15 years old, that was 15 years ago. Cancer is something I’ve been affected by.

“I remember, with my grandad, obviously, I was very close to him. It was because of him I wanted to be a Spurs fan.

“We were just really close. I remember it being really horrible at the time.

“Whether you’ve been affected by it, or beaten it, so many people are affected by it in different ways.”

The Towie star has previously paid tribute to his grandfather Seamus Hanley while taking part in The Real Full Monty on ITV, raising awareness for prostate cancer.

My Grandad Seamus Hanely who died of Prostrate Cancer 15 years ago, I love & miss him so much. This is for you!#BeatCancer #RaiseAwareness @itv NOW #TheRealFullMonty #Live pic.twitter.com/KsYy10S6fr — James Argent (@RealJamesArgent) March 28, 2018

Argent says he struggles to keep up with the charity offers he receives but wants to give back, and believes in the campaign against cancer.

He said: “I’ve got myself in a great place. I’m doing really great things with my career. It’s always really nice to give back, to a certain degree.

“It’s really hard to commit to doing everything. I get asked by hundreds. But where cancer has really touched me and affected me, I feel like this is one that really means something.

“Giving back feels great.”

James Argent and Gemma Collins (Matt Crossick/PA)

Argent said he was feeling positive about life, and was looking forward to the next step with girlfriend Collins.

He said: “I’m feeling good, I’ve got a beautiful girlfriend who I love to bits, we’re both as mad as each other. Potentially I’m buying a house with her soon.”

Argent added on the Race For Life: “It’s not a fitness event – which is why I’m doing it.”

