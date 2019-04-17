Kim Kardashian West opens health centre named after her late father

The lawyer died after a battle with oesophageal cancer in 2003.

Kim Kardashian West has said she is “so proud” to unveil a medical centre named after her late father.

Robert Kardashian, who first became famous as a member of OJ Simpson’s defence team, died after a battle with oesophageal cancer in 2003.

The reality star shared a video from the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the academic medical centre UCLA Health in Los Angeles.

She wrote on Twitter: “So proud to announce the Robert G Kardashian center for esophageal health being launched at UCLA.

“My wish is that other families can have more information and we can also focus on health and prevention.”

Kardashian West said the centre had been a year in the planning, adding that her father’s side of the family were also in attendance to support the opening.

The facility will “deal with all esophageal and motility issues at UCLA: cancer, benign conditions like reflux, precision health to hopefully prevent cancer, research, education & wellness,” according to the reality star, who retweeted information about the centre.

The family frequently speak about how much their miss their father, who was 59 when he died, and pay tribute to him every year on his birthday.

Earlier this year, Kardashian West shared a picture of herself and her father at her 16th birthday and wrote: “Happy Birthday dad!!!!! This was my Sweet 16 and this is the moment my dad surprised me with my first car!

“I wish you were here so badly so we could have so many more memories! We are all missing you and celebrating you today!”

