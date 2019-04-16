Chris Martin's alleged stalker denies contacting the Coldplay singer

Chris Martin’s alleged stalker has not contacted the Coldplay star, a court was told.

Martin was granted a restraining order against Ariana Joyce, 42, after alleging she had been harassing him and endangering the safety of his family.

The singer lodged legal papers saying Joyce believed she was in a “romantic relationship” with him and left a package at his home in Malibu, California.

A woman accused of stalking Coldplay’s Chris Martin said she has not contacted the star (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Martin also alleged she wrote notes referring to death, suicide and his two children, Apple, 14, and 12-year-old Moses – whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

During a court hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Joyce denied contacting Martin or knowing his girlfriend, the actress Dakota Johnson.

She said: “I have no contact with Mr Martin and I do not know Dakota Johnson.”

Ms Joyce, 42, also alleged her home had been broken into since she was accused of stalking Martin.

Ms Joyce was later removed from the courtroom at Los Angeles Superior Court after judge Kimberly Dotson said she was being “disrespectful” for repeatedly talking over her.

Judge Dotson refused Ms Joyce’s request to dismiss the case, and ordered her to return to the same court later this month.

The temporary restraining order granted to Martin in March remains in place, meaning Joyce must stay at least 100 yards away from him.

Martin, who is represented by Jeffrey Rosenfeld, did not appear in court.

© Press Association 2019